very auspicious to see these things related to lord shiva in the month of sawan bhole blessings will be showered rjl

Sawan Maas 2023: Sawan month has started. This beloved month of Lord Shiva, which started from July 04, will end on August 31, 2023 this year. In Hinduism, the month of Sawan is considered best for worshiping Mahadev. In this whole month, Lord Shiva is worshiped according to the rules and regulations. Shiv ji is called the deity of the month of Shravan. It is believed that in the month of Sawan, Lord Shiva, sitting on the earth with Parvati, understands the sorrows and pains of the people and fulfills their wishes, hence the month of Sawan is special. On the other hand, according to the religious scriptures, there are some things related to Lord Shiva, which is considered very auspicious if seen in a dream. If someone sees these things related to Lord Shiva in his dream in the month of Sawan, then understand that Lord Shiva’s blessings are going to be showered on him. Let’s know which are they.