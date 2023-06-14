Veteran actress Rekha will play this role after the leap in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, twist will come with new actors

StarPlus’ show ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ has been a classic and popular show not only for the older generation but also for the younger generation. The intriguing and beautiful story has kept the audience glued to their television screens with its high-octane drama. Veteran actress Rekha will make a special appearance in Star Plus’ show Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein and this will be her third association with StarPlus.

Bollywood actress Rekha still rules the hearts of the audience with her glamorous acts. Everyone is crazy about the beauty of the actress. Rekha has previously been associated with StarPlus and Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaarr and when the audience saw her on their television screens, they were in awe of her personality and her timeless beauty. Rekha’s association with ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaarr’ has always been a special one since the show’s inception. The beautiful diva of yesteryears is all set to make a special appearance on the show and like all of you, we too are looking forward to watching her.

A lot of interesting twists and turns are going to come in ‘Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein’. Rekha will introduce the new cast of the show. The show holds a legacy in itself and who better than veteran star Rekha to represent Saiee and Virat’s legacy? As the evergreen Rekha returns to television with ‘Gum Hain Kiske Pyar Mein’, the audience will definitely be mesmerized by her beauty all over again. The serial is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh, Piya Bajpai, Pradeep Kumar and Shaika Parveen. The show airs on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday at 8 pm.

