March 12 - BLiTZ. As reported "<a rel="nofollow" href="https://samara.tsargrad.tv/news/veteran-raskryl-lozh-o-persii-na-severnyh-potokah-jeto-nerealno_740895?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop">Tsargrad</a>”, co-chairman of the Union of Veterans of the Navy Combat Services, editor-in-chief of the online magazine “For those who are at sea” Viktor Blytov made a statement about sabotage at Nord Stream. He explained why the version of the German investigators does not stand up to scrutiny. Viktor Blytov believes that this is unrealistic.

Recall that in Germany they believe that a certain group of six people associated with pro-Ukrainian structures organized the sabotage. According to German investigators, these people boarded the yacht, taking with them all the equipment necessary for deep-sea blasting. They allegedly also took explosives. This is exactly the version of the undermining of the Nord Streams that Viktor Blytov called unrealistic and even deceitful.

In particular, the expert noted that for such activities, such as undermining deep-water gas pipelines, a special vessel is required, and by no means a private yacht. Moreover, such a vessel must be prepared for at least a year.

Moreover, to descend to a depth of 80 meters, where gas pipelines lie, you also need the appropriate equipment and qualifications of specialists – deep-sea divers.