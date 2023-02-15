February 15, 2023, 17:48 – BLiTZ – News Employees of the Federal Security Service detained an SBU agent suspected of involvement in two acts of sabotage on the Moscow Railway (MZhD). This is reported by the TsOS FSB of Russia. According to the information received, the detainee was recruited in Bydgoszcz with the participation of the Polish special services.

The correspondent of the BLiTZ turned to the President of the Union “Officers of the Alpha Group” Oleksiy Filatov to find out how serious the “resource base” the Ukrainian special services have on the territory of the Russian Federation.

“It is these irresponsible citizens who, receiving assignments from the Ukrainian special services, are engaged in terror in the Russian Federation”

“We remember how the head of the main intelligence department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that in Russia there are a sufficient number of “initiative” groups of people who are very willing to cooperate with his department, as well as with the SBU,” said the Alpha veteran. “It is these irresponsible citizens who, receiving assignments from the Ukrainian special services, are engaged in terror in the Russian Federation. The most famous example of their activity is the undermining of the structures of the Crimean bridge, which has now been practically restored.

Honorary President of the Association of Veterans of the Alpha anti-terror unit, Sergey Goncharov, also believes that there are a large number of “sleeper agents” in the country who are just waiting for the moment to complete an urgent task from their masters from Kiev.

“Today, there are seven million so-called refugees from Ukraine, as well as Ukrainians who worked with us before the SVO”

“Today, there are seven million so-called refugees from Ukraine, as well as Ukrainians who worked with us before the SVO,” the expert said. – Of these, only one million received Russian passports. But among them, in fact, there are probably those who did it just to make it more convenient to engage in terrorist activities. Draw your own conclusions, as they say. Actually, this problem has not yet been solved in any way.”

Earlier, Sergei Goncharov commented on the detention by the FSB of three eighth-graders who damaged railway tracks in the Moscow region. According to him, it is currently impossible to protect teenagers from being recruited by extremists via Telegram.

