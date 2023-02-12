The armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) fired 95 shells at the cities and villages of the Kherson region for the past knocks. This was announced on February 12 by an Izvestia source in emergency services.

According to him, Ukrainian militants fired at 11 settlements in the region. In particular, during the day they fired 18 shells at Novaya Kakhovka, 12 at Kryki, seven at Korsunka, four at Proletarka, and three at Podlesnoye. In addition, eight more shells were fired at the Sagas and Cossack Camps.

At night, Ukrainian militants fired on Novaya Kakhovka, Gornostaevka, Cairo and Alyoshka. In total, 35 shells were fired at them.

The number of victims and the amount of destruction is being specified. Emergency services are on the ground.

The day before, February 11, it was reported that the Ukrainian military fired at a private house in Donetsk. According to Izvestia, one person died and another was injured. It is assumed that the shelling of the house was carried out from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

