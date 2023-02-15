Viatris suspends shipments of Viagra tablets to Russia

The American company Viatris decided to suspend the supply of Viagra in the form of tablets to Russia. This was announced on Wednesday, February 15, in the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

“The drug with the trade name Viagra corresponds to the international non-proprietary name (INN) sildenafil, its production is not localized in Russia. In 2022, Viatris informed about the suspension of the supply of the drug Viagra in the dosage form of the “tablet”,” the ministry said in a statement. TASS.

It is noted that within the framework of the state program of the Russian Federation “Development of the pharmaceutical and medical industry”, a project was supported to organize and conduct clinical trials of the drug with INN sildenafil in the form of tablets.

The department assured that now Russia has the technological possibility of producing this drug, including the full cycle, including the synthesis of the pharmaceutical substance (8 out of 36 companies).

From the data of the state register of medicines, it follows that 36 companies in the Russian Federation have 49 registration certificates for drugs with the specified INN. The Ministry of Industry and Trade clarified that the volume of drug production in Q1-III 2022 increased by more than 11% in physical terms, and sales volume increased by more than 15%.

Earlier, on January 17, the US Treasury Department announced that the country had extended the release of agricultural and medical goods from anti-Russian sanctions.

On January 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that in Russia there is a problem of a shortage of a number of drugs, as well as rising prices for them. At the same time, the head of state pointed to the growth of domestic pharmaceutical production.

At the same time, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, said that Russian pharmaceutical companies produce 82% of vital and essential medicines. According to him, pharmaceutical companies from Russia registered 130 new drugs last year, and the number of clinical trials increased by about 30% compared to 2021.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

