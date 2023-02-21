Vice Admiral commented on the appearance of a mysterious ball on the coast of Japan

Former Chairman of the Special Underwater Committee, Vice Admiral of the Reserve of the Russian Navy, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor Tengiz Borisov spoke about the origin of the mysterious ball that washed ashore Japan.

“I can’t even imagine what it could be, I have no assumptions. From the point of view of a military sailor, this does not apply to us, ”Borisov shared in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

Earlier in the day, a metal ball of unknown origin was discovered on the coast of the city of Hamamatsu in the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka.

The diameter of the ball is 1.5 m, according to the TV channel “Star“. It has a smooth, beige-colored surface with brown spots, presumably from rust. On both sides it has protrusions with holes.

The police cordoned off the place where the ball appeared, according to the website. aif.ru. Local residents were warned about the threat of an explosion.

In recent days, various spherical objects of unknown purpose have been discovered in different parts of the world. So, on February 10, the US military spotted a balloon in the airspace over Alaska, after which they shot down the aircraft. The object was tracked for 24 hours and shot down on the US border with Canada – over the northeastern part of Alaska.

The following day, Canadian and US forces shot down an aerial target over the Yukon Territory in the northwest of the country. The soldiers removed the wreckage of the device for further study. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he ordered the shooting down of an unidentified object.

In addition, on the night of February 3, a huge balloon, presumably Chinese, was seen in the sky over the States. Later, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the US military, on behalf of Joe Biden, shot down a Chinese-owned balloon that fell into American airspace.