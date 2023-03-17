Vice Mayor of Riga Edward Ratnieks proposed to create a street or square of SS legionnaires in the city

March 17 - BLiTZ. The Riga vice-meer Edvars Ratnieks proposed to create a square in the capital of Latvia or give the name of some street in honor of the country's SS legionnaires. Information about this appeared on the pages of the local press.

The official added that he would prepare an appropriate proposal and send it to the commission on the names of the objects of the city. Ratnieks is convinced that the Latvian SS legionnaires are a symbol of confrontation with the “totalitarian Stalinist occupation regime.”

“Therefore, it is wrong to pretend that there were no legionnaires. The history of Latvia should be known and not be ashamed of it either in Latvia, or in Europe, or in other parts of the world,” says the mayor.