The plane of US Vice President Kamala Harris broke down in Munich. Bloomberg journalist Jennifer Jacobs wrote about this on Saturday, February 18, on her Twitter page.

“Kamala Harris will return to the US from Germany on a C-17 support aircraft,” the statement said.

Jacobs later noted that Harris had already been eliminated. In addition, the journalist posted footage with the US Vice President before boarding a dark gray military transport aircraft.

The vice president’s press pool also said that Harris would return to the US aboard a military transport aircraft. “Gazeta.Ru”.

Harris flew to Munich to attend the security conference, which is taking place February 17-19 this year.

The conference was founded in 1962 by the German publicist Ewald von Kleist as a “meeting of representatives of the defense departments” of NATO member countries. Since 1999, politicians and military personnel from the states of Central and Eastern Europe, as well as business representatives, began to take part in it.

On February 1, The American Thinker columnist Jared Peterson expressed the opinion that Western countries made a mistake when they ignored the main message of the Munich speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2007, which ultimately led to the conflict in Ukraine.