Vicious arrest of active Tempo gang at Patna Junction, know how he used to make people his victim

Amit alias Ankit, an active member of the famous gang known as Tempo Gang, active in Patna city, has been arrested by the police of Kankarbagh police station. Ankit is basically a resident of Hathi Tola of Maner. But it lives in Postal Park Road number three of Jakkanpur police station. On May 19, along with his accomplices, he beat and injured Abhinav Anand, a 25-year-old youth resident of Sunderpur, Dariyapur, Saran, and fled away with his mobile phone and other belongings. After the incident of assault, the police investigated the spot and then identified through CCTV footage and arrested Ankit. This tempo gang is mainly more active in the areas around Patna Junction.

Mobile was snatched after beating the young man

Abhinav reached Patna Junction on May 19 by Shatabdi Express. After this, he left the tempo from Patna Junction to go to Zero Mile. Three people including the driver were sitting in that tempo. Meanwhile, the driver dropped other people from the tempo and went towards the bypass with Abhinav. After this, on the pretext of going to 90 feet road, he took Abhinav to a lane near Shalimar turn, where he snatched his mobile phone. When Abhinav protested, he was hit on the head with an iron rod and the miscreants fled from the tempo with his mobile phone and bag.

Raid for another gang member

Abhinav had registered a case at the Kankarbagh police station after being a victim of the auto lifter gang. Sources say that Amit has informed the police about the names of his other accomplices. Police is conducting raids to nab all of them. Soon more people of the gang can be caught.

