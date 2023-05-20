Vicky Kaushal is charging huge amount for Singham Again! Will shoot only for so many days

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film Singham Again Every day some or the other updates are coming regarding Singham Again. According to reports, the film will release on Independence Day next year. Meanwhile, there was news that there would be an entry of Vicky Kaushal in it. After Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky’s entry made the fans very excited. Now KRK has given an update regarding this.

Vicky Kaushal is charging huge amount for Singham Again!

The latest tweet by trade analyst and actor Kamal Rashid Khan is becoming increasingly viral on social media. According to this tweet, director Rohit Shetty will shoot Vicky Kaushal Singham 3 for 60 days (November and December), while Vicky will shoot for only 20 days. Usually Vicky charges 15 crores for a film but for Singham 3 he will get 5 crores! While he should not get more than 1 crore for every film. Let us inform that these days Vicky is in discussion about his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Director Rohit Shetty took 60 days (November & December) of @vickykaushal09 to shoot for #Singham3, while Vicky will shoot only for 20 days. Normally Vicky charges ₹15Cr per film but he will get ₹5Cr for #Singham3, While he shouldn’t get more than ₹1Cr per film.

Singham Again will be released next year

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgan will work together for the 11th time in Singham 3. Ajay Devgan will be seen as Bajirao Singham in Singham Again. The source said, Jackie Shroff is going to play the role of the villain in this. Singham Again will be shot in 100 to 115 days at various locations in India and abroad. Please tell that Kareena is playing the role of Ajay’s wife. Earlier the movie was to be released on Diwali 2024, but now the release date has changed. Now the film will be released on Independence Day next year.

