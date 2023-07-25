Vicky Kaushal walks out of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Rohit Shetty, one of the most loved and talented filmmakers of Bollywood has started working on the sequel of his Cop Universe i.e. ‘Singham Again’. Earlier there were reports that Vicky Kaushal was going to be a part of this film where he will play the younger brother of Ajay Devgn (Bajirao Singham) in the film but now it is reported that Vicky will no longer be a part of the film due to clash of shooting dates with his upcoming film Chhava. Official confirmation on this news is still awaited.

A source close to the development said, “Vicky Kaushal was very keen to do a front-footed mass film for Rohit Shetty and had even finalized his look for Singham Again. The shooting dates of Singham Again clashed with the shooting dates of Chhawa. After making all efforts to set things up for Singham Again, he couldn’t do so and opted out of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe.

Ajay Devgan and Rohit Shetty are going to work together once again through the film ‘Singham Again’. It is the third installment of the ‘Singham’ franchise. It will also star Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor Khan in pivotal roles.