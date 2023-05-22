Vicky Kaushal was seen romancing with buffalo leaving Sara Ali Khan, then you will be stunned to see what the actress did

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. This will be the first time both the stars will be seen together on the big screen. The trailer of the film has been released recently. Fans are very fond of the onscreen pair of both. Now Sara and Vicky will be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors shot for the upcoming episode over the weekend.

Vicky Kaushal was seen romancing with a buffalo

Both Sara and Vicky have shared a promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which they are seen making a banging entry. While Sara is busy dancing with Vicky, Vicky is leaving her and dancing with the buffalo. Sara kicks the actor out on seeing this and walks out with another man dressed as the groom, who can be seen wearing a cut-out mask of Vicky’s face. The Bollywood actress wrote in the caption of the video, “The buffalo between Kappu and Somya, there is a buffalo in every romance.”

The Kapil Sharma Show will be off air

Please tell that The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be off air in June. According to the report of ETimes, Kapil is going to America for his live performance in July. During his last tour of Canada, Kapil had to return with his team due to US visa issues. Earlier, reacting to the rumors of The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air, Kapil had exclusively shared with BT about his tour. He said, ‘It is not final yet. We’ve got to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we’ll see what happens during that time. Even after saying this, he is far away. Finally, it is now confirmed that the show will go off-air as soon as his visa is approved. The Kapil Sharma Show tour will start from July 8 and will travel to six cities.

