Victory over HIV is hindered by lack of money – infectious disease specialist Pokrovsky – News

The University of Düsseldorf has announced the world’s third person cured of HIV. Scientists used a combination of two methods: cleaning the body of infected immune cells with a “sleeping” virus and transplanting bone marrow cells with innate immunity to HIV. The news was commented by a specialist in the field of prevention and treatment of infections caused by HIV, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Medical Sciences, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, Professor Vadim Pokrovsky.

“15 years ago they performed the first such operation, but they were carried out, according to various estimates, from 3 to 5 – very few.”

“This method has been used for more than ten years. In my opinion, the first such operation was performed 15 years ago, but they were carried out, according to various estimates, from 3 to 5 – very few. There are serious obstacles here, because in order to simply transplant a bone marrow into a person, you need to select a donor very carefully. And this is far from always possible, although there are international bone marrow banks. And in this case, in addition to this, it is also necessary for the donor to have a natural immunity to HIV. This is such a special mutation that occurs in about one percent of the world’s population, ”says Pokrovsky.

The scientist notes the geographical correlation of this mutation: the farther south, the rarer this gene is, so it is very difficult to find a donor, which limits the possibilities of applying this approach to HIV treatment. According to him, now there is a search for other methods, including in Russia. In particular, our researchers are working on the idea of ​​not looking for a donor of immune system cells, but taking their own stem cells from the bone marrow and modifying them into a form similar to that of people immune to HIV.

“The mutation is that the virus cannot attach itself to these cells. After modification, they must be transplanted back to a person, and gradually the cells resistant to HIV will fill the entire body, the virus will have nothing to attach to, and thus a cure will come. That is, in fact, the same thing will happen as with this patient from Düsseldorf, only there will be no need to look for a donor, ”the doctor explains.

Trials of this treatment method in Russia have already shown quite successful results in mice. The difficulty lies in the fact that the most difficult and expensive part of the study is human trials. According to Pokrovsky, right now in certain academic instances the question is being discussed whether to allocate funding for this research or not.

“Of course, I would like to be singled out, because the approach is very interesting, and due to difficulties with funding, foreign scientists can get ahead of us, because research is very active,” Pokrovsky said.