Video: Bhojpuri superhit song Lollipop Lagelu created a buzz once again, recreated for web-series

Bhojpuri Songs: Bhojpuri superhit song Lollipop Lagelu has been recreated for the web-series UP 65. This song is sung by Deeptarka Bose. Sung and recreated by Diptaraka Bose, the original composition of this song is by Vinay Vinayak. The song captures the essence of college life, which will definitely make everyone reminisce about their college days. Jio Studios is all set to bring Nikhil Sachan’s bestselling Hindi book UP 65 into a web-series. Jio Cinema will start free streaming from June 8.

The story of the web series revolves around university students

Revolving around the students of the University of Banaras city, UP 65 takes the viewers to the other world of many college students like IITs, which also laughs and touches the heart at some places. This interesting funny story shot in Varanasi, reveals to us many secrets hidden in the life of students of IIT, BHU. It follows a delightful mix of friends’ friendship, teen romance and breakup, and the everyday fun of these intriguing “geniuses” from the hinterlands of India.

You will be able to watch web series for free from June 8

Presented by Jio Studios, UP65 web series is directed by Gaganjit Singh, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Akash Chawla and Arunav Joy Sengupta (Fresh Lime Films). Viewers will be able to watch for free on Jio Cinema from June 8. At the same time, the Bhojpuri superhit song Lollipop Lagelu has been recreated for the web-series UP 65. Deeptarka Bose has given her voice in this song. It is known that this song is showing the essence of college life.

