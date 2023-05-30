Video: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s new song ‘June Mein’ released, created ruckus on the internet

Bhojpuri News: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav’s new song ‘June Mein’ has been released. In this song, the actor broke down due to his girlfriend’s infidelity. In the song, Khesari was betrayed by his girlfriend-turned-actress Neha Pathak. The audience is also liking his song very much. The song has been released from the official channel of T-Series Hamar Bhojpuri. The song has gone viral as always with its release.

audience looting love on songs

Khesari Lal Yadav’s fans are showering lots of love on this new song of his. Lakhs of people have watched the song as soon as it was released. In the song, the actor is seen in the role of a heartbroken lover. Khesari’s girlfriend leaves him in the song and gets engaged to someone else. Because of this Khesari becomes emotional. After this he tells his girlfriend that ‘Jaa e harjai’. Kar Lelu Sagai, Lagle Baraat Tohra Duara Par Aayi, Piywa Ke Sangwa Apna Rehbu Sukoon Mein, Bewafai Bharalba Tohra Khoon Mein, Gali Soon Ka Ke Jaibo Joon Mein’ At the end of this song, the actress comes to explain to him.

BPSC released exam syllabus, advertisement regarding recruitment soon, know which candidates will get chance(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qEWAZiWLp4)

Khesari Lal Yadav himself sang the song

It is known that this song is becoming very viral as soon as the song is released. Khesari is looking very good in his song. The song has got more than eight lakh views. Khesari himself has also sung this song. At the same time, the lyrics of the song have been written by Vishal Bharti. The song is directed by Ashish Satyarthi. Please tell that Parveen Yadav has edited this song. The audience is especially liking Neha Pathak’s pairing with Parveen Yadav in the song.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva