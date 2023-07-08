Video call to a girl wearing police uniform in Patna, showing fear of arrest, duped Rs 23000

Patna. A new method of cheating has come to the fore by cyber miscreants. This time cyber criminals are cheating people by using police uniform. In a similar case, the miscreants made a video call to Anjali Kumari, a girl living in the government quarter of Rajvanshi Nagar of Shastri Nagar police station area, wearing police uniform and then duped her of Rs 23,000 in three times by intimidating her.

Anjali told the police that a call came on her mobile. The caller first said that a case has been registered against you in the police station. Now you will be arrested. Please provide your address. Anjali got scared. After some time a video call came on his mobile.

I am a constable in Patna Police, a case has been registered against you

The video caller was wearing police uniform. He called himself an inspector of Patna Police and threatened the girl. Said that I am a constable in Patna Police, a case has been registered against you. Due to fear, the girl transferred 23 thousand rupees in three times on the UPI of the vicious person. When the demand of the vicious people increased gradually, the girl informed her family about it. After this, the girl along with her family went straight to the Shastri Nagar police station and got the case registered.

Draft of Bihar film policy is almost ready, subsidy will be given on fulfilling these conditions

Women’s college student threatened to make photo viral

Here, anti-social elements have threatened to make the picture viral by calling a girl from Patel Nagar. The girl is a student of Women’s College. When she was at home, a call came on the girl’s mobile. The caller misbehaved with the girl and threatened that he would make the obscene picture of the girl viral on social media. The girl student has complained about this incident to the SSP, after which the police of Shastri Nagar police station have registered a case in the girl student’s case and started investigation.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-zNQCSfB92A)