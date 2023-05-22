Video: Dhirendra Shastri is unable to forget Bihar, said this about Biharis during the story in MP

Bageshwar Baba: Peethadhish of Bageshwar Dham Pandit Dhirendra Shastri was on a tour of Patna from 13 to 17 May. During this, he recited Hanumant Katha at Taret Pali Math in Naubatpur and also organized a divine court. As long as Baba stayed in Patna, he remained in headlines. During this, a huge crowd of devotees gathered to listen to Baba’s story and have his darshan. Devotees gathered not only at the program venue but also outside Dhirendra Shastri’s hotel. After the completion of the program in Patna, Baba has now reached Jaisinagar in Madhya Pradesh for Hanumant Katha. While reciting the story, Baba said a lot while remembering his visit to Patna.

created such mutiny…

Bageshwar Baba said during the story that he had prayed to Lord Hanuman before going to Patna. After this, the brave Bajrang Bali created such a mutiny there, devotees of Lord Hanuman were visible everywhere. The crowd of Lord Hanuman was seen everywhere in Bageshwar. He said that the people of Bihar are very blessed. He lay there for 25 km for five days, used to make roti there and used to sleep there. Blessed is the devotion of the people of Bihar.

Mahant of Teret Pali Math was also praised

Dhirendra Shastri said that in order to make India a Hindu nation, Bageshwar Lord Hanuman himself is setting up a court. He said that the Mahant of Bihar is also very great. Praising the Mahant of Taret Pali Math, he said that he organized the Katha at his place.

Whole India is looking like Ramamay

Bageshwar Baba said that he asked a devotee in Patna why he does not go? In response to this question, the devotee said that Hanumant does not go home to take advantage of the story. On this, Baba asked, reach the place of story, then he said that there is a lot of crowd, we cannot get entry, so we enjoy from here. What is the glory there. We just kept seeing with our eyes. He said Sanyasi Baba is blessed, Veer Bajrang Bali is blessed. It is the prasad of his story that now the whole of India is looking like Ramamay.

