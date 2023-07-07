VIDEO: Dhoni’s innings, which made him a star overnight, fired ‘bullets’ as soon as he scored a century

MS Dhoni Shooting Celebration: One of the most successful captains in the world Mahendra Singh Dhoni Today he is celebrating his 42nd birthday. The name of Captain Cool, who won 3 ICC trophies to India, is written in golden letters in the book of cricket. Although Dhoni had given his knock in the year 2005 by hitting a stormy century in One Day International cricket against Pakistan, but on October 31, 2006, Dhoni’s blazing innings of 183 runs against Sri Lanka at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Stadium gave him recognition. After completing the century in this match, Dhoni also celebrated in a firing style.

Dhoni’s biggest innings in ODI career

In fact, in 2005, the Sri Lankan team came on a tour of India and in the meantime, in the third match of the 7-match ODI series, MS Dhoni’s bat got the biggest innings of his ODI career. In this match, Dhoni played an unbeaten inning of 183 runs in 145 balls with 15 fours and 10 sixes. Due to which India achieved the target of 299 runs in 46.1 overs and won the match by 6 wickets. On the other hand, when Dhoni had completed his century, he celebrated in the style of a bullet by holding the bat in his hand. After this century, Dhoni became a star overnight. His power hitting was being discussed all over the world.

On this day in 2005, Dhoni announced himself to World Cricket by Smashing 183* vs Sri Lanka which is Highest by Wicket keeper in ODI history @MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/PQE0zoUxHy

That 183 had given me one more year: Dhoni

During IPL 2023, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni made an interesting disclosure related to his cricket journey after the match against Rajasthan Royals. In the presentation after the match against Rajasthan Royals, he said, ‘Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur is very special for me. My first ODI century came in Vizag. After that I got a guarantee of 10 matches. But, the 183 I scored against Sri Lanka in Jaipur sort of sealed my place in the team for a year.

Dhoni’s brilliant international cricket career

After this, the career of MS Dhoni got recorded in the pages of history. Dhoni has won all the three ICC trophies and is the only Indian captain to do so. Although he made his cricket debut in the year 2004 against Bangladesh. At the same time, he has scored 4876 runs in 144 innings of 90 Test matches for India at an average of 38.01. Apart from this, he has scored 10773 runs in 297 innings of 350 ODIs at an average of 50.06. On the other hand, Dhoni has scored 1617 runs in 85 innings of 98 T20 matches at an average of 37.06. During this, he has scored a total of 108 half-centuries and 16 centuries.

