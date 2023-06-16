Video: Fire broke out in the coaching center of Mukherjee Nagar, students came out with the help of ropes

Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi coaching center Due to the fierce fire, there has been an atmosphere of chaos. Eleven fire engines reached the spot, while the students were pulled out with the help of ropes. During this, 4 students were injured. It is being told that due to excessive smoke, the students started having difficulty in breathing, due to which a chaotic situation was created.

#WATCH A fire broke out in a building located in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi. People were pulled out with the help of wires. 11 fire tenders reached the spot, rescue work is on.(Source: Delhi Fire Department)Note: Indecent language is used in the video.

June 15, 2023



Video of the incident went viral

It is being told that this building near Delhi University area caught fire at 12 o’clock. The video of this incident has also surfaced. In this, it can be seen that after the fire broke out in the building, how the students are hanging from the windows to save their lives.

#WATCH , A few students received injuries as they were escaping from the building where the fire broke out today. No person is trapped in the building. The fire broke out in the electricity meter of the building. Panic caused due to rising smoke: Suman Nalwa, PRO, Delhi Police

June 15, 2023



There was a fire in an electric meter on the third floor

According to the police, the fire broke out in an electric meter on the third floor. Although the fire was not big, but after the smoke rose, the children panicked and started coming down from the building through the back way. The students got down from the building with the help of a rope. During this, 4 students were also injured.

Trouble due to narrow street

At present the rescue operation is over. Four students are said to be injured in this accident. Let us tell you that due to the fear of fire, many students themselves started trying to get out with the help of rope. There was a lot of smoke in the building due to which the students started having difficulty in breathing. Due to the narrow street of Mukherjee Nagar, the fire engines had to struggle a lot to reach the spot.

