Video: Firing outside Delhi’s Tis Hazari court, ruckus after argument between lawyers

An incident of firing has come to light in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court complex, in which no one has been reported injured so far. It is being told that this happened due to an argument between the lawyers regarding some issue. The video of the incident is becoming increasingly viral.

This is a preliminary information.

New Delhi | A firing incident reported at Tis Hazari Court premises, no injuries reported. Police say that this happened after an argument among lawyers. (Note: Abusive language) (Video Source: A lawyer) pic.twitter.com/MMPOQwpWaZ

— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023



While Bar Council of Delhi President K.K. Condemning the incident of firing in Tis Hazari Court premises, Manan said, “The matter will be thoroughly investigated. It will be probed whether the weapon was licensed or not. Even if the weapon was licensed, no lawyer or any They cannot be used by others in or around the court premises in this manner.”

Bar Council of Delhi President K.K. Condemning the incident of firing in Tis Hazari Court premises, Manan said, "The matter will be thoroughly investigated. It will be probed whether the weapon was licensed or not. Even if the arms were licensed, a lawyer or anyone else could use them inside the court premises. https://t.co/Vy55EM6FPi

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 5, 2023

