VIDEO: First Khwaja then David Warner got all four hearts, know who is Josh Tong who blasted in Ashes?

Josh Tongue Bowled David Warner Video:The second Test match of the Ashes series is being played between England and Australia on the historic ground of Lord’s. England made a change in their playing XI for the Lord’s Test. England have called in young fast bowlers due to injury to all-rounder Moeen Ali. Josh Tongue was included in the team. At the same time, Tong created panic in the match with his charismatic bowling. Josh Tong, playing his first Ashes Test, clean bowled Usman Khawaja first. Shortly after this, David Warner, who was scoring fast, also got caught on the ball of Josh Tong. The video of his charismatic bowling is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Josh Tong made David Warner all round

With his excellent inswing, Josh Tong stunned Usman Khawaja and David Warner in such a way that their senses flew away. Khwaja could not believe himself that he had gone bold. Khawaja felt that the ball would go far out of the wicket, but the ball swung and came inside and Khawaja was bowled out. In the same manner, he dismissed David Warner as well. Tong got Warner all four on the fatal swing ball. This ball of tongue surprised him. His reaction after being bold was also worth watching. The video of Warner being bold is becoming increasingly viral.

Warner GONE! S̶t̶u̶a̶r̶t̶ ̶B̶r̶o̶a̶d̶ Josh Tongue gets his man! #EnglandCricket , #Ashes pic.twitter.com/3sw6FSU2To

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2023



First Ashes wicket secured Masterful from Josh Tongue ✨ #EnglandCricket , #Ashes pic.twitter.com/pS963Awgop

— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2023



Please tell that David Warner got out after scoring 66 runs in 88 balls with 8 fours and a six. At the same time, Usman Khawaja scored 17 runs in 70 balls with the help of two fours. There was a partnership of 73 runs for the first wicket between the two. England won the toss and invited Australia to bat. On the first day (June 28), Australia scored 339 runs for 5 wickets till stumps.

Who is Josh Tong?

25-year-old Josh Tongue, who played for Worcestershire in county cricket, got a chance to make his Test debut for England this year. Josh Tong made his debut in the only Test match against Ireland this month. However, Josh did not get much success in the first innings of the debut test. In the first innings, he bowled a total of 13 overs, in which he gave away 40 runs and did not get a single wicket. But in the second innings, Josh Tongue showed his brilliance and dismissed five Irish batsmen. During the bowling in the second innings, he opened the ‘claw’ by giving 66 runs in 21 overs.

Steve Smith sets a flurry of records, completes 9000 runs in Tests, leaves behind Dravid and Ponting eng vs aus 2nd test