Video: From the cost of vegetables to Rahul's marriage, Lalu's old style was seen in the press conference after years...

RJD national president Lalu Prasad appeared in his style after a long time. Lalu Prasad while talking to reporters after the meeting of the opposition parties said in a familiar way that now we are completely fit. Now BJP and Narendra Modi have to be rectified properly. Lalu Yadav talked about the growing beard of Rahul Gandhi in a press conference of about eight minutes and sometimes even advised him to get married. Not only this, he also said that Prime Minister Modi is distributing sandalwood by going abroad.

BJP’s Hanuman ji with us

Lalu Prasad made fun of the BJP’s defeat in Karnataka. Said that “Mahavir ji” got angry with the BJP. He hit such a mace that BJP lost. Rahul Gandhi’s party won. Now “Hanuman ji” is with us. Now we are connecting Cole, Nal-Neel all. Lalu Prasad said that this time it is certain that the condition of Narendra Modi and BJP is going to worsen. Tell me… Rs 2000 note has been demonetised. Small notes were kept with these people only. 1000 note was discontinued and brought 2000 note, now it has also been closed. Lalu Prasad strongly praised Rahul Gandhi’s political thinking and his recent visit.

inflation is at its peak

Lalu Prasad said that you people would know the price of flour, pulses and rice. What is the price today? Inflation is at its peak. Today, okra has become Rs.60 per kg. RJD national president Lalu Prasad said that the people of the country used to say that the vote is yours, but your vote gets divided. You guys are not united. That’s why BJP comes to power. He said that Narendra Modi has gone to America. ..they are distributing sandalwood. Attacking Narendra Modi, he said that after the Godhra incident, America had refused to give visa to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Attacking the BJP, he said that today the country is standing on the verge of disintegration.