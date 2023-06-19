VIDEO: Hardik Pandya had rained money in his marriage, looted lakhs of rupees on stealing shoes!

Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic Wedding Viral Video: star of team india all rounder Hardik Pandya Actress-Model in the year 2020 Natasha Stankovic Had married with. But even after this, he again took seven rounds with Natasha on Valentine’s Day i.e. February 14 this year. He also brought back his and Natasha’s memories on this occasion. Hardik celebrated it as a grand wedding. Meanwhile, the video of Hardik and Natasha’s wedding is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which after the wedding rituals, Hardik’s big heart was seen during the shoe-stealing.

Video went viral on social media

In the viral video, Hardik Pandya’s sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma asks for money in a shoe-stealing ritual. After that Hardik asks how much money is needed? So Pankhuri Sharma demands Rs 1 lakh from Hardik. On which Hardik Pandya calls Karthik to transfer the money. First Hardik says two lakhs, after that he says ‘I will give you 5 lakh rupees’. After this Pankhuri Sharma looks very happy. This video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Social media users are continuously giving their feedback by commenting on this video. Many fans say that Hardik is big hearted and many are saying that he has a lot of money.

Ameeri ho to aisi ho. Hardik Pandya pic.twitter.com/qyHvfkxFWq

— CS Rishabh (Professor) (@ProfessorSahab) June 18, 2023



Hardik Pandya’s team did a great performance in IPL 2023

Hardik Pandya is on break since IPL 2023. This time in the IPL season, once again the best performance was seen from Hardik’s team Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans reached the final for the second time in a row in the IPL 2023 season, but faced defeat at the hands of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. However, before this, Gujarat Titans won the title of IPL 2022 season. At the same time, before this, Hardik Pandya has been a part of Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians for a long time.

World Cup 2023: Pakistan scared of Afghanistan after India, does not want to play in Chennai )gujarat titans