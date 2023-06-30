Video: Jaishankar’s bluntly to China, said – for better relations, the agreements made in LAC will have to be followed

foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar China said on Friday that the current deterioration in bilateral relations between India and China was created not by India, but by China. The Foreign Minister said that clapping is done with both hands and two-way effort is necessary to run any relationship.

We allowed two opponents to unite – Jaishankar

The minister said this after delivering the Shyama Prasad lecture on ‘New India and the World’ here. On the issue of Pakistan and China, he said, “The truth is that except for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, we allowed a closeness to develop between the two opposing countries and today we are paying the price for it….”

China has to follow agreements for better relationship

When asked if there could be a working relationship between the two Asian giants, he said, “Ultimately, it takes two hands to clap and China should also believe in a workable relationship.” Jaishankar said that if a better working relationship is to be maintained, China will have to follow the 1993 and 1996 agreements on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

