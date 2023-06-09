VIDEO: ‘Let the charge sheet be filed, then I will speak’, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh said on the allegations of sexual abuse against him

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Wrestlers Protest: After a new twist in the case of wrestler vs Brijbhushan Sharan Singh on Thursday, the President of Wrestling Federation of India and BJP MP have given their reaction. He said that all the cases are before the court and the government has also assured that the charge sheet will be filed by June 15, I don’t think I should say anything about it now. Let us tell you that the SIT of Delhi Police probing the allegations of women wrestlers against Bajbhushan Singh has recorded statements of about 208 people. According to sources, Brij Bhushan’s colleagues, relatives and family members have been asked about their behavior and behavior in the statement.

I don’t think I need to say anything now: Brij Bhushan

Speaking to news agency ANI on Friday, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, ‘All the matters are in the cognizance of the court and the government has assured that the charge sheet will be filed by June 15, till then it is not appropriate to say anything. I don’t think I should say anything now. At the same time, when he was asked about filing a complaint under the POCSO Act (POCSO) by the minor victim’s father for ‘revenge’ after being ignored in the selection during the camp, he said that this is the work of the court.

Minor wrestler’s father changed his statement

Let us tell you that on Thursday, June 8, the father of a minor female wrestler, who made a complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, changed his statement by taking a U-turn. Among the seven complainants, a minor wrestler had filed a POCSO complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan, in which he had said that Brij Bhushan used to touch him inappropriately. Later the minor had withdrawn the FIR and her father has said that his daughter had filed the complaint in anger over being discriminated against by the All India Wrestling Federation.