Video: Manish Sisodia arrives to meet his ailing wife, court allows 7 hours to meet

Former Deputy CM of Delhi and AAP leader Manish Sisodia reached his residence in Delhi to meet his wife. The Delhi High Court yesterday allowed him to meet his ailing wife from 10 am to 5 pm today. The wife of Manish Sisodia, arrested by the CBI in the Excise Policy case, is ill. The court has given Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia permission for the whole day to see his ailing wife and inquire about her well-being.

#WATCH , Former Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia arrives at his residence in Delhi to meet his wife Delhi High Court yesterday allowed him to meet his ailing wife from 10 am to 5 pm today. pic.twitter.com/yUtrpVupzh

— ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2023



Sisodia is in jail since February 26

Manish Sisodio was arrested by the CBI on 26 February this year. Since then, Manish Sisodia has not been able to get bail despite applying several times and is lodged in jail. Amidst not getting bail, the Delhi High Court has allowed Manish Sisodia to go home for 7 hours. He will be with his wife at his home today from 10 am to 5 pm. After this, he will have to return to jail again because Manish Sisodia has not got any kind of bail till now.