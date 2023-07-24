VIDEO: Mob attacks CM office in Meghalaya, five security personnel injured in stone pelting

Attack on CMO in Meghalaya: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s office was attacked by a mob, in which 5 security personnel were injured. The incident is being told on Monday evening. If reports are to be believed then CM Sangma is safe. He is still present inside his office in Tura. According to the information received from the Chief Minister’s Office, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma was in discussion with the Garo-Hills based agitating organizations who are on hunger strike for the winter capital in Tura.

CM and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister are monitoring the matter

Meanwhile, a crowd (besides agitating groups) gathered at the CMO in Tura and started pelting stones. Police released tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. There is news of 5 policemen injured in this stone pelting incident. CM and Public Health Engineering (PHE) Minister are monitoring the matter in CMO Tura. Along with this, there is news that the uproar is still going on there.

update in progress…