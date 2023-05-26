Video: Mukesh Ambani reached Siddhivinayak temple, worshiped with son, daughter-in-law and grandson

Mukesh Ambani: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family members offered prayers at Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. Amidst chanting by the priests, Mukesh Ambani along with his family offered prayers at the temple. Shree Siddhivinayak Temple is the most famous temple in Mumbai dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.(Source: Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple Trust) pic.twitter.com/dlCVVnHvAX

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 26, 2023



The Ambani family was once again seen visiting the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday. During this, son Akash Ambani, daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani and grandson Prithvi Ambani also paid obeisance in the temple. Let us tell you that his temple visit took place a few hours before the IPL qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. During this, Mukesh Ambani was holding his grandson Prithvi in ​​his lap.

According to the information received, on the last three occasions the family has been seen going to Siddhivinayak temple before every IPL match of Mumbai Indians. The last visit took place on Wednesday just before the team’s eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants. Where Mumbai Indians won by 81 runs.