Video of Bijnor’s slapper CDO went viral, asked VDO to hold his ears and become a cock, then did this in anger

Bijnor News: In Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Development Officer (CDO) got so angry during the inspection that he first misbehaved with a Village Development Officer (VDO) and got his ear held. After this asked to become a rooster. When the employee told about his back problem, the CDO got angry and slapped him twice.

After the video of this act of the CDO of Bijnor district went viral, people started expressing displeasure over it on social media. People termed it as indecent behavior of an officer intoxicated with power and gave many advices. Although this video has not been confirmed. On the other hand, the gram panchayat officers and secretaries staged a sit-in protest against the indecent behavior of the fellow employee. On the other hand, the CDO is now accusing the employee of negligence in his defence.

The CDO in Bijnor has come into controversy because of slapping the VDO during full sack inspection. The 2018 batch IAS officer is alleged to have first misbehaved with the VDO, asked him to hold his ear and then slapped him for not becoming a cock. There is a lot of protest about this. pic.twitter.com/QbxX44tNbr

In this case, a delegation met ASP City Dr. Praveen Ranjan Singh and gave a complaint against Chief Development Officer Purna Bora. In this Tahrir given by Dwipendra Singh, Village Development Officer posted in Gram Panchayat Rampur Chatha of Najibabad block, it was alleged that the CDO had reached his panchayat for inspection.

It is alleged that during this time, while abusing the CDO, first asked an employee to hold his ears and then to become a cock. When the employee mentioned pain in his back, the CDO slapped him twice. It is alleged that they were slapped in the presence of other personnel and villagers including BDO Najibabad. Said in Tahrir that due to being harassed in front of the people, the thought of committing suicide is coming in the mind of the employee.

In this matter, Chief Development Officer Purna Bora told that there are four villages in the border, including Rampur Chatha etc. These villages are included in the priority of the Chief Minister. It is being asked again and again for cleaning, books and painting in the library, panchayat secretariat. Even after this, negligence was being done. On asking about this, the VDO started talking in indecent language. There was an uproar regarding this. Nothing else happened.

