Video of Rahul Gandhi planting paddy with farmers went viral, Himanta Biswa Sarma taunted him

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday made an unplanned visit to Madina village in Sonepat district of Haryana, where he was seen spending time with farmers in the fields. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted a video of camerapersons capturing the moments of Rahul Gandhi walking in knee-deep water in agricultural land and taunted the prince’s sudden desire, and his desperation, to get to reality Ridiculous. The official Twitter handle of BJP also posted the same video and described Rahul Gandhi as a self-absorbed farmer who planted paddy in front of four-five cameras.

Ridiculousness and eagerness to appear genuine

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s sudden urge to appear genuine and impetuous is ridiculous. Sarma was referring to Rahul’s sudden stop at Madina village in Sonepat district of Haryana on Saturday, where he interacted with people and spent time with farmers working in the fields. Sarma also claimed that there was a scuffle with the farmers when the former Congress president was posing for photographs. Congress leaders in Haryana had told that Rahul sowed paddy, drove a tractor and ate food brought by women laborers working in the fields.

Be real instead of focusing on reel life

Sharing a brief video of Rahul with farmers, Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, Rajkumar’s sudden urge to appear genuine and rashness is ridiculous. But for God’s sake, in your enthusiasm to click pictures with your photo and video team, don’t play with the dignity of our food providers. Mr. Sarma said, it is condemnable to push and shove farmers to call themselves farmers. Be real instead of focusing on reel life. (with language input)

