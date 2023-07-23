Video of Virat Kohli’s dance went viral, star batsman was seen swinging on the field while eating pancake

Virat Kohli made his 500th appearance for India with his 76th international hundred in the ongoing second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad. After the hosts decided to bowl in the first innings Virat Kohli Helped India reach a total score of 438 runs by playing a brilliant innings of 121 runs. Unfortunately, before being run out, Kohli was looking in good touch. The former India skipper, who made his Test debut during the 2011 tour of the West Indies, holds the record for most centuries batting at number four. brian lara also left behind.

Kohli was seen dancing on the field

Virat Kohli is currently fourth in the list followed by Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis and Mahela Jayawardene respectively. With India already 1-0 up in the two-match series, Kohli is enjoying his time in the Caribbean. In a video that went viral recently, Kohli was seen showing off his dance moves while eating a pancake before the start of the third day’s play. At the end of the day’s play on Saturday, the West Indies were 229/5, with Alyque Athanaj (37*) and Jason Holder (11*) unbeaten.

West Indies’ first innings limited to 255 runs

In a day of cricket interrupted by storm and rain, the West Indies were 229 for five at stumps on the third day in reply to India’s first innings total of 438. Kraigg Brathwaite’s innings of 75 showed the defensive approach of the home team. The home skipper spent almost five hours at the crease and faced 235 balls, hitting five fours and a six. India bundled out the West Indies for 255 runs in the first innings here on Sunday, the fourth day of the second cricket test. India, who scored 438 runs in the first innings, took a lead of 183 runs. For India, Mohammad Siraj took five wickets.

Kohli looked angry after being run out

Kohli completed his century by hitting a four in the first innings of the second test. But after that he could score only 21 runs and was run out. Kohli tapped a delivery from Jomel Warrican down the leg side and after a brief pause, proceeded to take a quick single, but as it turned out later, that moment of uncertainty was enough to cost Virat his wicket. Because Alzarri Joseph’s direct hit hit the wicket. However, Kohli congratulated his teammate Ravindra Jadeja that he was safe.

VIDEO: Mukesh Kumar took his first international wicket, Virat Kohli’s reaction went viral

Kohli has been run out only thrice so far

A distraught Kohli walked off the field, having slammed his bat on the ground in frustration. This was only the third time that Kohli has been run-out in his entire Test career. Kohli was run out for the first time in the same Test in which he scored his first Test century. After scoring 116 in the first innings, Kohli was on 22 when he was dismissed by a direct hit from Ben Hilfenhaus. Eight years and 87 Tests after Adelaide 2012, Kohli was run out again. Kohli was run out for the second time in the day night match of the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. And he was run out for the third time in the second Test against the West Indies.

India lead 281 runs till lunch

This meant that after 22 Tests, Kohli was run out for the third time. Kohli’s dismissal gave the West Indies a chance to make a comeback and dismissed the next five batsmen for 85 runs, ending India’s innings at 438 runs. Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed immediately after completing his half-century. But India did not allow West Indies to go beyond their total score. India’s batting has started on the fourth day. Rohit Sharma is out after scoring 57 runs till lunch. India has increased its lead to 281 runs by scoring 98 runs in the second innings.