VIDEO: Pakistan’s Malala Yousafzai’s photo was displayed in Ramgarh school, removed after head’s objection

Kuju (Ramgarh), Dhaneshwar Kundan: A picture of Pakistan’s daughter Malala Yousafzai was displayed in a school in Ramgarh district, adjacent to Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. The headmaster objected to this, so the principal of the school got that picture removed. Kuju Public High School located at Datma Mod of Kuju is the oldest and well-known school in this area. Malala Yousafzai’s photo was put up in this school. Controversy arose on this. Finally after four months the picture had to be removed from the school.

School teacher said: photo posted to inspire girls

School teacher Manisha Dhawan has become a symbol of the movement of girls’ education in Pakistan at the main gate of the school gate on January 24 to inspire the children. Malala Yousafzai The picture has been attached. When Jai Kumar Ojha, the head of the Kuju West Panchayat, saw the wall on May 17, he opposed it. The picture finally had to be removed after a strong protest from the chief.

Chief said: There are many women who inspire in our country

Chief Minister said that there are many women in our country like Savitribai Phule, Kiran Bedi, former President Pratibha Devi Patil, Draupadi Murmu, who inspire people. It is completely wrong to put a picture of a girl from Pakistan in the school without putting her picture. After the protest, the headmaster of the school Ravindra Prasad immediately ordered the removal of the picture.

Model school will open soon in Ramgarh, education will be better than private schools, CM Hemant Soren announced

Malala was shot by terrorists for going to school

Please tell that Malala Yousafzai is the daughter of Pakistan. When the terrorists in Pakistan ordered not to send daughters to school, Malala opposed it at a very young age. She continued to go to school. One day terrorists shot Malala on the way. Malala’s life was saved. Later Malala Yousafzai started working towards girl child education. Malala was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize with Kailash Satyarthi.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6unKerjgpA)