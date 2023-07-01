VIDEO: Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi created history, took 4 wickets in a single over, made this world record

Shaheen Afridi’s 4 Wickets In Over:Pakistan’s star fast bowler shaheen afridi did wonders in the Vitality Blast being played in England. Shaheen Afridi, who played for Nottinghamshire in T20 Blast, created history by taking 4 wickets in an over. With this, Afridi has become the first bowler in the world to take four wickets in the first over of the innings in T20 cricket. He spent only 7 runs in his over. However, despite this wonderful performance, his team had to face defeat. But Afridi won everyone’s heart with his bowling. The video of this feat of Afridi is now becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Shaheen Afridi took 4 wickets in the very first over.

The video of this over of Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been shared by Vitality Blast from its official social media account. Shaheen, who came for the first over against Warwickshire, bowled the first ball wide, which went for a four. But then on the second ball, he threw a yorker length to Warwickshire batsman Alex Davis, which he could not understand and fell to the ground after LBW. On its next ball, Afridi made Chris Benjamin walk. Shaheen Afridi could have taken a hat-trick on the third ball, but he missed.

1-1 runs came on Afridi’s third and fourth balls. Then on the fifth ball, Don Mujle was caught out by Oli Stone. And on the last ball, he uprooted Ed Bernard’s off stump and showed him the way to the pavilion. With this, Afridi became the first bowler in the history of cricket to take four wickets in the first over.

Afridi’s team got defeated

Even after this brilliant performance of Shaheen Afridi, Nottinghamshire had to face defeat by 2 wickets. Batting first after losing the toss, the Nottinghamshire team scored 168 runs in 20 overs. In response, Warwickshire’s start was not good. Four wickets fell in the first over itself. After this Rob Yates and Glenn Maxwell took over the innings. Yates played an inning of 65 runs in 46 balls. Maxwell contributed 19 runs, Jacob Bethel 27 runs and Jake Linnott contributed 27 runs. Because of these batsmen, Warwickshire achieved the target of 8 wickets in 19.1 overs and won the match.

However, in this match, there was a lot of excellent bowling from Shaheen. He spent 29 runs in 4 overs with an economy of 7.20 and took 4 wickets. During this he threw a maiden over. Shaheen was awarded the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his excellent bowling.

