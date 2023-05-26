Video: PM Modi shared a wonderful video of the new Parliament House, made this special appeal to the countrymen?

PM Modi has shared a wonderful video of the new Parliament House on his Twitter wall. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the new Parliament House will make every Indian proud. He also shared a video of the newly built complex. Posting the video on Twitter, Modi urged people to share the video with his ‘voiceover’ using the #MyParliamentMyPride hashtag.

The new Parliament building will make every Indian proud. This video offers a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request- share this video with your own voice-over, which conveys your thoughts. I will re-Tweet some of them. Don’t forget to use #MyParliamentMyPride, pic.twitter.com/yEt4F38e8E

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2023



Use #MyParliamentMyPride hashtag, PM Modi will share tweets of those who retweet

He said, “The new Parliament House will make every Indian proud. This video provides a glimpse of this iconic building. I have a special request. Share this video with your own voice (voiceover) that expresses your thoughts. I’ll retweet some of them.” Don’t forget to use the #MyParliamentMyPride hashtag, he added.

Inauguration will be on Sunday, 20 opposition parties boycott

The new Parliament House will be inaugurated on Sunday. The ceremony will begin early in the morning with havan and all-religion prayer. After this, Prime Minister Modi will formally inaugurate the Lok Sabha. 25 parties are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony, while 20 opposition parties have decided to boycott the event.

The specialty of the new Parliament House

Talk about the specialty of the new Parliament House, while the new Parliament House has been designed in a triangular shape. At present, there is a sitting capacity of 590 people in the Lok Sabha and 280 in the Rajya Sabha. While talking about the new Parliament House, there are 888 seats in the Lok Sabha and there is a seating arrangement for more than 336 people in the Visitors’ Gallery. At the same time, there are 384 seats in the new Rajya Sabha and the visitors’ gallery has a seating capacity of more than 336 people. During the joint session of both the Houses, more than 1272 MPs can sit together in the Lok Sabha itself. Separate offices have been set up for important work in the new Parliament House, which is equipped with hi-tech facilities.

New Parliament House completed in just 28 months

The biggest feature of the new parliament is the Constitution Hall. It is made in the middle of the building. There is an Ashoka pillar on top of it. It is being said that a copy of the constitution will be kept in this hall. Along with this, big pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose, Prime Ministers of the country have also been put up. Let us tell you that the new Parliament is a part of the Central Vista Project of the Central Government. Its construction started on 15 January 2021. The tender to build it was given to Tata Project in September 2020. Bimal Patel is the architect of the new Parliament House. He has been awarded the Padma Shri in the year 2019.

