VIDEO: Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea touched the feet of PM Modi, did a grand welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi After concluding his visit to Japan, he reached Papua New Guinea for the second leg of his three-nation tour, where he received a warm welcome. As soon as he reached there, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, greeted him by touching his feet. After which PM Modi hugged James Marape.

#WATCH , Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape seeks blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon latter's arrival in Papua New Guinea.

First visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea

PM Modi was given a guard of honor on his arrival in Papua New Guinea. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a guard of honor at Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea. Along with this, the PM was also greeted in the traditional way of New Guinea, while in Papua New Guinea, the expatriate Indians looked desperate to have a glimpse of PM Modi with the tricolor in his hands. Let us tell you that this is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea.

People from the Indian diaspora welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrives in Papua New Guinea.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accorded the Guard of Honor at Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea.

PM Modi met many world leaders in Hiroshima

Earlier, PM Modi met many world leaders in Hiroshima and discussed many global matters with them. Modi is the first Prime Minister of India to visit Papua New Guinea. The Ministry of External Affairs tweeted that after a successful visit to Japan, PM Modi had boarded a plane to Papua New Guinea on the second leg of his three-nation tour.

