VIDEO: Rohit Sharma is taking his daughter on a foreign tour, watch viral video

Rohit Sharma With Daughter Viral Video: After the defeat in the ICC World Test Championship, Team India captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating holidays with his family. Rohit Sharma These days he is spending time with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Meanwhile, a video is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In this video, Indian captain Rohit Sharma is seen in a funny way. His daughter and wife are also seen with Rohit.

There is no information about where Rohit Sharma went for the holidays with his wife and daughter. However, Rohit Sharma has shared many pictures and videos of his holiday destination, in which his fun-filled style has been seen. In a video going viral on social media, Rohit is enjoying a fair with his daughter sitting on his shoulder. Many cartoon-like figures have been made on the swing in front of Rohit, seeing which his daughter has a smile on her face. His wife is also seen in the video. The cute video fans of Rohit Sharma and Samaira are very much liked. Apart from this, social media users are constantly giving their feedback by commenting.

Rohit Sharma was criticized after the defeat in the WTC final

Significantly, Rohit Sharma was severely criticized after the defeat of the Indian team in the final of the World Test Championship against Australia. He failed to perform better as captain and player in this title match and India had to face defeat by a huge margin of 209 runs. Along with this, he was also criticized for keeping veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin out of the playing XI. At the same time, it was believed that Rohit Sharma, who has been playing cricket continuously for 5 months, can be rested on the West Indies tour, but now it has become clear that the captain will not rest and the Test and ODI of Team India going on West Indies tour. He will lead in the format.

