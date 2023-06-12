VIDEO: The dream of the people of Ranchi and Patna came true, know what else people said

Starting from Bihar’s capital Patna, the Vande Bharat Express train reached Ranchi today. For the first time, when the Vande Bharat train reached Ranchi station located in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, the enthusiasm of the people was building up. When the journalist of Prabhat Khabar (prabhatkhabar.com) spoke to the people present at the station and the officers of the technical team who came from Patna to Ranchi in the Vande Bharat train, they narrated their experience. Everyone said the same thing that the train is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities. This train reached Ranchi from Patna in less than 6 hours, whereas usually the train takes 8 to 10 hours. There is also a train which reaches Patna in 14 hours. A passenger said that the dream of the people of Patna and Ranchi was fulfilled with the running of Vande Bharat Express train. What else people said, see in this video.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z2hfTKZDRwY)

