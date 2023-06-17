VIDEO: The most amazing catch in cricket history! Veterans were also surprised to see the fielder who became Superman

Bradley Currie Amazing Catch Video: In the T20 Blast tournament being played in England, such a sight was seen, which everyone was surprised to see. In an interesting match played on Friday, Sussex brad curry Caught a great catch by Hampshire’s batsman Benny Howell, which cricket experts and fans are calling the ‘greatest catch’ in cricket history. The video of this catch is becoming increasingly viral on social media and everyone has become crazy about it.

Brad Curry took a great catch with one hand

Actually, this incredible sight was seen in the 19th over of the match played between Sussex and Hampshire in the T20 Blast tournament. When Tymal Mills slotted the ball into Benny Howell’s slot and Howell hit an aerial shot towards mid-wicket. Seeing the connection of bat and ball, it seemed that the ball would easily cross the boundary, but then Brad Curry made such a jump in the air that the ball stuck in his hands and a great catch was recorded in the pages of history.

ONE OF THE GREATEST CATCH IN CRICKET HISTORY. TAKE A BOW, BRADLEY CURRIE.pic.twitter.com/v5VXehKxDV

– Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 17, 2023



To catch this catch, Curry ran for a long time and then jumped at the right time. Perhaps if there was some other fielder instead of Curry, it would not have been a catch but a six, but Curry made everyone crazy by catching this catch.

Dinesh Karthik and Ben Stokes were also surprised to see the catch

Seeing this catch of Brad Curry, Dinesh Karthik and Ben Stokes also could not stop themselves from reacting. Sharing the video of this catch, Karthik wrote, ‘This is one of the greatest catches ever. He covered a long distance before jumping. At the same time, Stokes also shared this video and wrote, ‘Filth..’ At present, the video of this catch is becoming quite viral on social media and fans are liking it a lot. The video of this great catch has been viewed more than three million times so far. While talking about this match, Sussex won this exciting match by 6 runs.

Has to be one of the greatest catches ever The distance he covers before diving ..phewwww https://t.co/IhOn5ecRzx

— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 17, 2023



ICC ODI World Cup: Get ready for the World Cup, Qualifier matches are starting, see full schedule