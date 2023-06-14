VIDEO: The most expensive last ball in cricket history? 18 runs looted in one ball, this bowler has an embarrassing record

Abhishek Tanwar Most Expensive Last Ball TNPL 2023: Cricket is a game of uncertainties, no one can say when what will happen here. Sometimes such an incident happens, which is difficult to even imagine. Something similar was seen in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). In the very second match of TNPL 2023, a record was created which would be remembered for decades. In the match played between Salem Spartans and Chepauk Super Gillies, not 6 or 7, but 18 runs were scored in one ball. Spartan captain Abhishek Tanwar looted 18 runs on the last ball of the 20th over. With this, it became the second most expensive last ball in cricket history.

In this match, the team of Salem Spartans was bowling first. Chepauk Super Gillies scored 191 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 19 overs. then captain of the spartans Abhishek Tanwar Came to bowl the last over of the innings. Abhishek started the 20th over very smoothly, but things got worse on the last ball. Abhishek gave only 8 runs in the first 5 balls of the over. Sanjay Yadav was on strike in front of him on the sixth ball. Abhishek did a brilliant yorker to Sanjay which made him clean bowled but the real game started after that. Darsal, the ball on which Abhishek clean bowled Sanjay became a no ball. After this, it is as if the batsman took revenge on the bowler after counting.

After the no ball, when Abhishek bowled Sanjay for a free hit, but the free hit also became a no ball, on which no more runs came. Then Abhishek bowled the next ball as well, which was hit for a six and a total of 7 runs came. After this Abhishek again bowled the ball which also became a no ball but Sanjay took 2 runs on this ball. Then after that Abhishek threw the wide ball. In the end, when he bowled a legal ball, a six came on that too. In this way Abhishek threw the ball 5 times to throw one ball.

An embarrassing record has also been recorded in the name of Abhishek Tanwar, the captain of the Salem Spartans team, who conceded 18 runs on the last ball of the innings. Now Abhishek has become the highest run scorer from India in just one ball. At the same time, this record in world cricket is still in the name of Clint McCoy. Who gave 20 off 1 ball during a match in the Big Bash League season of 2012-13.

