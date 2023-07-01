VIDEO: This England spinner reminded me of Shane Warne, threw ‘Ball of the Century’ in county cricket

Former Australian spinner shane warne The whole world recognizes the iron of bowling. Everyone is convinced of the ball of the century against England thrown by Warne. It is everyone’s dream to become a spinner like him. Recently a video has surfaced on social media. In which, like a spinner Shane Warne, the bowler has bowled a ball like the ball of the century. This video has reminded everyone of Shane Warne.

Spinner reminded me of Shane Warne

English spinner Matt Parkinson has bowled exactly like Shane Warne’s ball of the century in county cricket being played in England. The video of this ball thrown in county cricket is now becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the video, you can see that seeing Parkinson’s ball going to the leg side, the batsman goes to leave it. But then the ball takes too much turn and goes straight and hits the off stump.

Shane Warne bowled the ball of the century in 1993

Former late Australian veteran spinner Shane Warne bowled the ball of the century against England in the year 1993. England batsman Gatting became the victim of Warne’s ball. This ball of Warne completely stunned Gatting. He did not understand anything as to what happened on this ball. This ball of Shane Warne was going outside the leg stump. The batsman had also left seeing him going out. But from there the ball took a big turn and hit the off stump straight away. No one had any idea that this ball of Shane Warne would turn so much. This ball of Warne was called Ball of the Century since then.

