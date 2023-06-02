Video: US President Joe Biden slipped and fell at a function, video went viral

Washington, US President Joe Biden The men tripped and fell on sandbags after presenting final diplomas at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday, CNN reported. He quickly got up and went back to his seat. In a post-fall video that has gone viral on social media, Biden was seen walking unaided to this seat in the stands. He was also seen smiling and running towards his vehicle at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Joe Biden is currently healthy

According to CNN, after the tripping episode, the White House said the president was fine after the fall. Biden staggered as he was walking away from the podium, where he gave his commencement speech to the academy’s graduates. He congratulated hundreds of cadets and distributed certificates for more than 90 minutes.

Joe Biden fell after colliding with the sandbag

Sandbags were placed near the platform on which Biden was standing, as can be seen in the video. Without assistance, the president went back to his seat in the audience and looked excited as the ceremony drew to a close.

Joe Biden has stumbled and fallen many times before

At the age of 80, Biden is the oldest President of the country. He has been seen in similar falls in the past, one of which happened while riding a bike in his home state of Delaware. CNN reported that he was also seen stumbling on the stairs while boarding Air Force One.

