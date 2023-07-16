Video: Watch video of Hunter Queen driving pistol in hand and Lahariya cut on Marine Drive

Hunter Queen has been arrested by Patna Police Ravivara. He gave sleepless nights to the Patna police with his terror. The Patna police was actively searching for this girl named Hunter Queen. In fact, this girl rode a Lahariya cut bike on Marine Drive in Patna and took out a pistol while riding the bike. This video of him started becoming increasingly viral on social media. Let’s tell that this girl did all this when there is police OP on Marine Drive in Patna to prevent such incidents. Patna Police claims to patrol maximum on Marine Drive. Vehicle checking is done every day by the police. See in the viral video how this girl was riding a bike. In the midst of vehicle checking campaign every day, this video of Lahariya cut bikers was teasing the claim of Patna Police on Ganga Pathway. Watch the videos…

