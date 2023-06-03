Video: 'When the eyes opened, I saw someone's hand, otherwise someone...', know the story of the Odisha train accident in the words of eyewitnesses

Horrific incident in Odisha’s Balasore train accident Has forced the soul to tremble. Coromandel Express and goods train collided with each other near Bahnaga station in Balasore, Odisha. So far more than 230 people have died in this accident and more than 900 are said to be injured. Compensation has been announced. An amount of Rs 12 lakh will be given to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident. Out of this, the Railway Ministry has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh, while PM Modi has announced Rs 2 lakh each. Relief-rescue work is going on.

#WATCH We were in S5 bogie and I was sleeping when the accident happened…we saw that no one’s head,hand,leg was missing…there was a 2 year old child under our seat who was completely safe Is. Later we rescued his family: A Coromandel Express narrating about the accident… pic.twitter.com/0Ni3WR1Lwy

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 2, 2023



When I came out of the washroom of the train, I saw that the train was completely bent – eyewitness

On the other hand, if we talk about eyewitnesses, then a passenger traveling by Coromandel Express said, “I was returning from Coromandel. When I came out of the washroom of the train, I saw that the train became completely crooked. I could not handle myself due to loss of balance.” All the salmon had gone here and there. People were falling on top of each other. We could not understand what had happened. After that we came out”.

#WATCH We were in the market, 200 meters away from here, when we heard the sound of an accident, we reached here. People evacuated: A local at the scene of the train accident in Odisha’s Balasore pic.twitter.com/asODZ1hRCc

— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) June 3, 2023



‘When I woke up, there was a horrifying scene in front of my eyes’

While another passenger told that I was sleeping after the commotion in the train, I woke up and saw many people falling on me. When I woke up, the scene in front of me was very frightening. Many people were covered in blood, there were sounds of screaming everywhere. I saw many people whose body parts were missing.

‘We saw that if not someone’s hands then someone’s feet..’

While another passenger told, we were in S5 bogie and I was sleeping when the accident happened… we saw that no one had head, hand, leg… a 2 year old boy under our seat The child was completely safe. Later we rescue his family: A passenger on the Coromandel Express narrating the incident.

Railway issued helpline numbers

Railway issued helpline numbers Howrah – 033 – 26382217 Kharagpur – 8972073925, 9332392339 Balasore – 8249591559, 7978418322 Shalimar (Kolkata) – 9903370746 RailMadad – 044- 2535 4771

Coromandel Express Accident: 18 trains canceled after train accident in Odisha, see names of trains Express news