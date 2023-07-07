Vidhan Parishad Deputy Chairman Neelam Gorhe joins Shiv Sena, a blow to Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, July 07 (Hindustan Times). Legislative Council Chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Friday joined the Shinde group’s Shiv Sena. Due to this Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party and President Uddhav Thackeray have got a blow. Neelam Gorhe said that the Supreme Court has declared Shinde group’s Shiv Sena as the real Shiv Sena, that is why she is joining the real Shiv Sena. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present on the occasion.

Neelam Gorhe told reporters that she had joined the Shiv Sena in 1998 in the presence of late Balasaheb Thackeray. The Supreme Court has given a decision to the Shinde group’s Shiv Sena to be the real Shiv Sena. For this reason, she is now joining the real Shiv Sena.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that Neelam Gorhe joining Shiv Sena is historic. Now Neelam Gorhe can act with her mind and speak against injustice. Thackeray faction leader Manisha Kayande has also joined Shiv Sena a few days back. These leaders will be respected in the party.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the previous government was full of arrogance, but this government is working in public interest. For this reason, leaders and MLAs of other parties are joining the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government. Our aim is to work for the development of the state.