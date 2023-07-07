Vidya Balan’s film ‘Niyat’ leaked on many piracy websites

Vidya Balan is back on the silver screen after a gap of four years with ‘Niyat’. The suspense-thriller film, directed by Anu Menon, features Vidya Balan as a detective who uncovers mysteries related to a murder.

Vidya Balan was last seen in Mission Mangal, alongside Akshay Kumar. His last solo drama film was ‘Tumhari Sulu’ directed by Suresh Triveni. There was a lot of curiosity about Niyat considering Vidya Balan’s stellar performances in her last few films, but the film got leaked on several piracy websites within hours of its release.

Talking about the film, this intriguing murder mystery is directed by Anu Menon, who previously worked with Vidya Balan in the film Shakuntala Devi. Apart from Vidya Balan, the cast of Niyat includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Nikki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.