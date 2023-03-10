March 10 - BLiTZ. US senators came up with the "brilliant" idea to stop importing uranium from Russia, which worried US energy experts. They warned that the uranium resources in the US are not unlimited and will run out sooner or later, after which it will be necessary to establish ties with Russia again. Of course, the US may try to negotiate the supply of uranium from Kazakhstan, but this decision may be in question.

Energy expert Stanislav Mitrakhovich noted that the United States declares the need to terminate trade relations with Moscow, but continues to trade with it, which causes discontent in Europe. Mitrahovich believes that the Americans may risk their nuclear power for the sake of collective economic pressure on Russia. The newspaper “Vzglyad” writes about it.

In any case, experts warn that Russia’s refusal to supply enriched uranium could have negative consequences for the operation of reactors in the United States.

