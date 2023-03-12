March 12 - BLiTZ. The head of the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv began to increasingly receive refusals of his demands from the American leadership.

The victory of the US Republican Party in the midterm congressional elections is taking its toll. Washington is modifying the “fail-safe” aid policy for the Independent.

“As Zelensky himself admitted on CNN, the new speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, turned down his personal invitation to visit Kyiv. The reason is that some of McCarthy’s fellow party members openly doubt that Kyiv is worthy of help at all… But the most interesting thing about his position is his tone. My point of view is that I will not issue an unfilled check for any needs, the speaker cut off, ”notes Dmitry Bavyrin, a columnist for the Vzglyad business newspaper.

BLiTZ wrote: our country is able to adequately respond to the idea of ​​renaming Russia being discussed by the neo-Nazi regime in Kyiv. Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev proposed his own version. He considers Bandera-Reich an adequate name for the former Ukrainian SSR. The politician formulated – Schweinisch Bandera-Reich.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Medvedev proposed to rename Ukraine to Schweinisch Bandera-Reich March 11, 2023 at 13:05

On February 24, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of the NVO at the request of the LDNR to help Donbass. Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukraine, but the Russian Federation will strive for its demilitarization.