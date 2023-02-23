February 23, 2023, 13:54 – BLiTZ – News

The VZGLYAD newspaper told how the United States could choose performers to undermine Russian gas pipelines. The publication brought together the available reports of sources involved in the sabotage and the results of journalists’ investigations.

So, according to the report, for the explosion of the Nord Streams, it was important to observe two aspects: to keep the operation secret and to find performers who could pull off such a thing.

As the American journalist Seymour Hersh stated after conducting his own investigation, the US diving and rescue center, located in southwestern Florida, became the executor.

An expert in sea mine-blasting business, captain of the third rank of the reserve Maxim Klimov, in an interview with VZGLYAD, said that “the training of such divers is significantly different from the training of specialized naval special forces.”

In addition, according to Hersh, the use of specialized divers instead of SEALs kept the operation secret. Also, the journalist claims, Norwegians, who “hate Russians” and possess the most modern technology, were used to undermine gas pipelines.

It is assumed that it was the Norwegian specialists who found the most convenient place to blow up gas pipelines and singled out a minesweeper from their Navy, on which the divers were based.

Another American journalist, John Dugan, in turn, announced that he had received a letter from a high-ranking participant in the sabotage, in which he reported that on June 15, 2022, Americans in civilian clothes with deep-sea diving equipment had been delivered to the area of ​​NATO naval exercises BALTOPS, who returned from there approximately in one hour.

It is noted that a huge amount of explosives would be required to undermine the gas pipelines. In this connection, the publication suggested that it could have been laid in advance and for quite a long time. Then the fuses would only need to install the fuse and assemble the device.

Recall that on September 26, leaks were recorded on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. According to Swedish seismologists, these incidents were the result of explosions. Nord Stream called the damage at Nord Stream unprecedented.

