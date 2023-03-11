VIEW: Ukraine has started exporting a new revolution to the South Caucasus

March 11 - BLiTZ. Fighters of the so-called "Georgian Legion" arrived in Tbilisi from the front in Ukraine. They probably decided that their skills were needed more in their homeland than in a foreign land. The authorities of the republic do not rule out that they can only aggravate the revolutionary mood. Norwegian Minister of Defense: Ukraine needs protection from missile attacks March 11, 2023 at 09:24

“Militants from Ukraine are arriving in the republic. Before the protests, 15 people arrived. Another 400 are expected to arrive soon, including Ukrainians and ethnic Georgians. It is not ruled out that their goal is further destabilization,” said a source in the power structures of Georgia.

It is not excluded that the protesters are interested in maintaining the country’s course towards European integration.